Vineland woman sentenced on theft and fraud charges
A Vineland woman has been sentenced for theft and fraud convictions, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced Wednesday.

Tanya Evans, 40, was sentenced for third-degree theft and third-degree filing a fraudulent tax return. 

The charges stem from an investigation into funds stolen from the PBA Local 231.

An investigation revealed that Evans, who was elected treasurer for PBA Local 231 from 2017 through 2019, had direct access to the union's bank account. It was determined she had been using the account for personal transactions and was making cash withdraws of large sums of money unrelated to union business, police said.

Further investigation revealed she failed to report this additional income on her state tax returns.

Evans was sentenced to a 5-year probationary term. She must pay restitution in the amount of $53,725.53 and file amended state and federal tax returns. She also forfeited her position with the Cumberland County Department of Corrections and was barred from future public employment.

