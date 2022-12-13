 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vineland woman hospitalized, issued summons after being struck by car

VINELAND — A city woman was listed in critical condition Tuesday after she was hit by a car while in a crosswalk Monday, police said.

Jennifer M. Compotaro, 47, was flown to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden after the crash, police said. Compotaro was cited for crossing the roadway against a stop signal.

Compotaro was walking in the crosswalk at East Landis Avenue and Seventh Street when she was hit by a Volkswagen Jetta driven by Gerald M. Smith, of Beaverdale, Pennsylvania, police said.

Upon impact, Compotaro was thrown over the hood of the car, police said.

An officer following up on the crash Tuesday learned Compotaro suffered a broken arm and head injury, police said.

Smith's Volkswagen sustained minor damage to its hood, police said.

City firefighters helped care for Compotaro at the scene.

