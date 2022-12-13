Vineland woman hospitalized, issued summons after being struck by car

VINELAND — A city woman was listed in critical condition Tuesday after she was hit by a car while in a crosswalk Monday, police said.
Jennifer M. Compotaro, 47, was flown to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden after the crash, police said. Compotaro was cited for crossing the roadway against a stop signal.
Compotaro was walking in the crosswalk at East Landis Avenue and Seventh Street when she was hit by a Volkswagen Jetta driven by Gerald M. Smith, of Beaverdale, Pennsylvania, police said.
Upon impact, Compotaro was thrown over the hood of the car, police said.
An officer following up on the crash Tuesday learned Compotaro suffered a broken arm and head injury, police said.
People are also reading…
Smith's Volkswagen sustained minor damage to its hood, police said.
City firefighters helped care for Compotaro at the scene.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.