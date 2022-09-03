Vineland woman arrested in Franklin Township hit-and-run

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A Vineland woman was arrested last week in a pedestrian hit-and-run that severely injured a township woman in July, police said.

Michelle Sheppard, 34, is accused of hitting the 63-year-old woman with her car July 31 in front of a Dollar General near Delsea Drive and New Road, police said Friday in a news release.

The victim survived but required "countless" surgeries, according to a statement from Deputy Chief Matthew DeCesari, adding, "her life will never be the same."

Officers found a piece of the car in the road that was believed to have come from the suspect vehicle. After researching the part's serial number, they determined a possible make and model of the vehicle, which through video surveillance they determined had been at a Wawa in the Malaga section of the township just before the crash, police said.

After posting a photo of the suspect online, detectives identified Sheppard. They found Sheppard and seized her vehicle, which had sustained front-end damage consistent with a crash, police said.

On Wednesday, after executing a search warrant, detectives determined the part they'd found in July matched Sheppard's vehicle and arrested her.

Sheppard was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury, endangering an injured victim, driving while suspended causing serious bodily injury, assault by auto causing serious bodily injury and multiple traffic offenses. She was sent to the Salem County jail.