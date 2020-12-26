Vineland teen wounded in Atlantic City shooting

The Atlantic City Police Department seeks the public's assistance after a Vineland teenager was wounded in a shooting Friday.
According to a Saturday news release from the department, patrol officers at 9:19 p.m. responded to the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a fight. As the officers were heading to the location, there was a ShotSpotter alert. They located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene, and he was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus for non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
