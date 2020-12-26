Vineland teen wounded in Atlantic City shooting

According to a Saturday news release from the department, patrol officers at 9:19 p.m. responded to the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a fight. As the officers were heading to the location, there was a ShotSpotter alert. They located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene, and he was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus for non-life threatening injuries.