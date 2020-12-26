 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vineland teen wounded in Atlantic City shooting
0 comments

Vineland teen wounded in Atlantic City shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

The Atlantic City Police Department seeks the public's assistance after a Vineland teenager was wounded in a shooting Friday.

According to a Saturday news release from the department, patrol officers at 9:19 p.m. responded to the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a fight. As the officers were heading to the location, there was a ShotSpotter alert. They located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene, and he was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman shot in Millville
Crime

Woman shot in Millville

MILLVILLE — A local woman is in stable condition Monday after being shot outside her home early Saturday morning.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News