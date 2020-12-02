Vineland teen charged in fatal Thanksgiving night shooting

MILLVILLE — A 16-year-old has been charged with murder in a fatal Thanksgiving night shooting.
Officials did not release the name of the Vineland teen but said a juvenile complaint was issued, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. He is currently in the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City for related weapons offenses.
At 9:49 p.m. Nov. 26, police found the body of 17-year-old Jason Jones in the 400 block of Oak Street, authorities said. He was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
