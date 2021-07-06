Vineland shooting victim was 10-year-old girl

BRIDGETON — A 10-year-old girl who was fatally shot Sunday in Vineland was identified Tuesday by the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

The victim was identified as Jasayde Holder, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release.

Jasayde had just completed fourth grade at Dane Barse Elementary School in Vineland, Webb-McRae said. She was described by her family as creative. She loved music and riding her bike, Webb-McRae said.

Authorities said Vineland police were called shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, where the girl was pronounced dead.

The child was hit in what appeared to have been a drive-by shooting at a home in the 700 block of West Earl Drive, Webb-McRae said.

Investigators are working to determine the intended target of the gunfire.

Anyone with information can call Prosecutor's Office Detective Christopher Johnson at 609-579-1431 or submit information at njccpo.org/tips. Information can be shared anonymously.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202 vjackson@pressofac.com Twitter@ACPressJackson

