 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vineland shooting victim was 10-year-old girl
0 comments
top story

Vineland shooting victim was 10-year-old girl

{{featured_button_text}}
cumberland county prosecutor's office logo
Provided

BRIDGETON — A 10-year-old girl who was fatally shot Sunday in Vineland was identified Tuesday by the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

The victim was identified as Jasayde Holder, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release.

Jasayde had just completed fourth grade at Dane Barse Elementary School in Vineland, Webb-McRae said. She was described by her family as creative. She loved music and riding her bike, Webb-McRae said.

Authorities said Vineland police were called shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, where the girl was pronounced dead.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The child was hit in what appeared to have been a drive-by shooting at a home in the 700 block of West Earl Drive, Webb-McRae said.

Investigators are working to determine the intended target of the gunfire.

Anyone with information can call Prosecutor's Office Detective Christopher Johnson at 609-579-1431 or submit information at njccpo.org/tips. Information can be shared anonymously.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office gives out free ice cream

1 of 3

Contact Vincent Jackson:

609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hannah-Jones chooses Howard after UNC tenure fight

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News