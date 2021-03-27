 Skip to main content
Vineland police seek suspects who got away on dirt bike
Vineland police seek suspects who got away on dirt bike

VINELAND — Police are looking for two people who got away after officers attempted to chase down some dirt bike and ATV riders Friday.

Officers attempted to stop a group of people who had been riding all around town, in and out of the road, generating numerous complaints, police said on Facebook. Officers were finally able to catch up to them after one rider ran out of gas and abandoned his dirt bike.

Although the rider was able to flee on the back of another bike, Officer William Ward's body camera recorded the suspects, police said.

If you can identify either suspect, contact Ward at wward@vinelandcity.org or 856-691-4111, ext. 4190, or submit tips at vpd.tips.

— Press staff reports

