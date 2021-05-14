Vineland police seek missing woman

Press staff reports
VINELAND — Police are looking for a 30-year-old woman missing since last month.
Brittany Freeman, 30, is white, 5-foot-4 and 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is known to frequent the Laurel Lake area of Millville. She was last seen April 25.
Anyone with information can call Detective Justin Fallucca at 856-691-4111 or the general police line at 856-696-1212.
