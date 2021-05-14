 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vineland police seek missing woman
0 comments

Vineland police seek missing woman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
051621_nws_vinelandmissing

Brittany Freeman, 30, is white, 5-foot-4 and 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is known to frequent the Laurel Lake area of Millville. She was last seen April 25.

 Vineland police / provided

NJ. Lt. Governor, Sheila Oliver, Key Note speaker at graduation for its Public Safety Civilian Academy at Atlantic City Police Athletic League Friday April 30, 2021. The course was nine weeks, during which 25 adults learned about the department's community relations, neighborhood coordination, drug and gang awareness, forensics

VINELAND — Police are looking for a 30-year-old woman missing since last month.

Brittany Freeman, 30, is white, 5-foot-4 and 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is known to frequent the Laurel Lake area of Millville. She was last seen April 25.

Anyone with information can call Detective Justin Fallucca at 856-691-4111 or the general police line at 856-696-1212.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 14

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News