Vineland police seek missing woman

Amber Lee is white with brown eyes and hair, police said. She weighs 120 pounds and stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall. She was reported missing Jan. 29 in the city.
Lee was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans and pink bandana, and carrying a black backpack and a multicolored blanket, police said. She suffers from multiple medical conditions and needs medication.
Anyone with information about Lee can call police at 856-691-4111, ext. 4190. The case investigator is Detective Gary Apel. Lee's case number is #21-4791.
St. Mary School hosted a Red, White & Blue Mass on Wednesday, December 7th. Members of the NJ State Police, Vineland Police Department, Millville Police Department, Vineland Fire Department, State Corrections Office, County Corrections Office, Cumberland & Atlantic County Prosecutors' Office, Mayor Elect Anthony Fanucci, Winslow Police Department, Millville Fire Department, Nicholas DeBello a 95 year old veteran of WWII who served on the SS Pasadena in the Pacific and was in Tokyo Harbor the day the Japenese signed the surrender aboard the USS Missouri. Dec. 7, 2016 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
A Red, White and Blue Mass was said Wednesday at St. Mary’s School to honor service members, police and other first responders. There was a special appeal for Frankie Williams, the state trooper killed in an accident in Millville on Monday.
Father Robert Sinatra speaks during St. Mary School’s Red, White & Blue Mass on Wednesday, December 7th.Dec. 7, 2016 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
A Red, White and Blue Mass was said Wednesday at St. Mary’s School to honor service members, police and other first responders. There was a special appeal for Frankie Williams, the state trooper killed in an accident in Millville on Monday.
Ava Kelly , a 7th grader speaks during St. Mary School’s Red, White & Blue Mass on Wednesday, December 7th.Dec. 7, 2016 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
St. Mary School hosted a Red, White & Blue Mass on Wednesday, December 7th. Mayor Elect Anthony Fanucci looks on during the mass. Dec. 7, 2016 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
