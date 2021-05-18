 Skip to main content
Vineland police seek missing man, 53
Vineland police seek missing man, 53

Eddie Melendez, 53, of Vineland, has been missing since May 7.

 Vineland police / provided

VINELAND — Police are looking for a man missing since May 7.

Eddie Melendez, 53, is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-8 and 230 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with white stripes, blue jeans and white sneakers, police wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information can call Detective Tim DeLouise at 856-691-4111, ext. 4181.

