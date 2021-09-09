 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vineland police seek Honda Civic that hit elderly woman
0 comments

Vineland police seek Honda Civic that hit elderly woman

{{featured_button_text}}
091021 Vineland suspect hit and run car

Vineland police are looking for the driver of a Honda Civic believed to have struck a pedestrian Thursday.

 Jacob Henderson

VINELAND — Police are looking for the driver of a car that struck an elderly pedestrian Thursday morning.

A four-door silver Honda Civic is believed to have hit the woman at 11:21 a.m. on Chestnut Avenue near the Boulevard, police wrote on Facebook. She was sent to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Justin Levari at 856-691-4111, ext. 4942, or jlevari@vinelandcity.org, or send an anonymous tip to vpd.tips.

— Jacob Henderson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki welcomes first commercial flight out of Kabul

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News