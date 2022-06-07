 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vineland police seek driver who dragged pedestrian

Vineland police say this SUV dragged a pedestrian along Chestnut Avenue on Saturday.

VINELAND — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that dragged a male pedestrian Saturday.

A dark-colored SUV dragged the victim, who was wearing a yellow or gold shirt, from Chestnut Avenue and Third Street to the 400 block of Chestnut, where the victim fell from the vehicle and the vehicle fled the area.

Anyone with information about the incident or who can identify the vehicle involved can contact Officer Justin Levari at 856-691-4111, ext. 4942, or jlevari@vinelandcity.org, or visit vpd.tips.

