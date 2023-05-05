The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Friday it is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Vineland on Friday morning.

At 11:18 a.m., a Vineland police officer was dispatched to the 500 block of East Birch Street. The officer encountered an unidentified 28-year-old man who was armed with a large knife, police said.

The man was alleged to have charged toward the officer and another person on the scene, resulting in the officer shooting the man two times with his firearm, police said. The person on the scene was wounded by the man with the knife during the altercation shortly before the officer discharged his weapon, police said.

The 28-year-old was airlifted to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where he is listed in stable condition, police said. The person wounded by the man with the knife was treated at Cooper and released.

The 28-year-old was charged with criminal attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and weapons-related offenses.