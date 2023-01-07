Vineland police: No active shooter at the Cumberland Mall

VINELAND — In response to what they said was a number of calls and posts on social media, police Saturday said there was no active shooter at the Cumberland Mall.
"Be advised that there is NO ACTIVE SHOOTER at the Cumberland Mall and never was," the Police Department said in a news release.
No other information was immediately available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.