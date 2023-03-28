VINELAND — Police said they are investigating a threat having been made to harm others Wednesday at an undisclosed school in the city.
In a post Tuesday night on Facebook, police said they were aware of a threat being circulated on social media. They said investigators are pursuing the threat, and there will be an increased police presence Wednesday at city schools.
Anyone with additional information can email Sgt. Nick Sterchele at nsterchele@vinelandcity.org or share tips at vpd.tips.
