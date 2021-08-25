Vineland men receive additional charges in 2020 fatal shooting

Two Vineland men have received additional charges for their alleged involvement in a 2020 fatal shooting of a Maryland man, according to court documents.
Wayne Broughton, 30, and Sharay Palmer, 24, have been charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and aggravated assault. Broughton received an additional charge of tampering.
The pair were indicted by a Cumberland County grand jury Aug. 18.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred May 24, 2020, when investigators with the Vineland Police Department and the county Prosecutor’s Office arrived at Chestnut Avenue and South West Boulevard for a report of a single-car crash, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said last year.
BRIDGETON — Two Vineland men have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Maryla…
Officers found victim Travis Douglas, 31, of Randallstown, Maryland, at the scene and determined he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Douglas died despite first responders’ efforts to revive him.
Douglas was traveling on Chestnut when a second vehicle pulled up alongside his car and fired multiple rounds into the driver’s side of the vehicle, Webb-McRae said.
A second male who was in the vehicle when the shooting occurred likewise had been shot several times, authorities found. He was treated for his wounds and subsequently released from the hospital.
A third occupant of the victims’ vehicle was not shot during the incident, Webb-McRae said.
Broughton and Palmer were arrested in June 2020.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.