Vineland men receive additional charges in 2020 fatal shooting

Two Vineland men have received additional charges for their alleged involvement in a 2020 fatal shooting of a Maryland man, according to court documents.

Wayne Broughton, 30, and Sharay Palmer, 24, have been charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and aggravated assault. Broughton received an additional charge of tampering.

The pair were indicted by a Cumberland County grand jury Aug. 18.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred May 24, 2020, when investigators with the Vineland Police Department and the county Prosecutor’s Office arrived at Chestnut Avenue and South West Boulevard for a report of a single-car crash, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said last year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two Vineland men charged with murder in May fatal shooting BRIDGETON — Two Vineland men have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Maryla…

Officers found victim Travis Douglas, 31, of Randallstown, Maryland, at the scene and determined he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Douglas died despite first responders’ efforts to revive him.

Douglas was traveling on Chestnut when a second vehicle pulled up alongside his car and fired multiple rounds into the driver’s side of the vehicle, Webb-McRae said.