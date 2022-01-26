Vineland man wanted in Wawa murder captured in New York

VINELAND — A city man wanted in a fatal shooting outside a Wawa has been caught, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Wednesday.
Shaqwil Marlow, 19, was charged with murder last week after 23-year-old Luis Rivera, of Vineland, was shot while leaving the store Jan. 13.
U.S. Marshals found Marlow in New York on Wednesday. New York will move to extradite him to New Jersey, Webb-McRae said in a news release.
Marlow is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.
— Eric Conklin
