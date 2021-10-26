Vineland man sought in Millville fatal shooting

A Vineland man is wanted in a fatal shooting that took place this past weekend in Millville.
On Saturday, Millville police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office investigated the shooting death of Patrick Trotter, 32, of Penns Grove, Salem County, in the 500 block of West Main Street.
As a result of the investigation, authorities charged Brandon Dennis, 29, of South East Boulevard in Vineland, with murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault, certain persons not to possess weapons, criminal mischief, burglary, desecration and terroristic threats, obstruction and hindering apprehension.
Dennis was at large as of Tuesday. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the homicide can call Millville Detective Catherine Shipley at 856-825-7010 or Detective Miquel Martinez of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-453-0486. Anonymous tips can be shared at ccpo.tips.
