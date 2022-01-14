Vineland man shot outside Wawa; police search for suspect

VINELAND — A city man was fatally shot while leaving a Wawa late Thursday, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.

City police and the Prosecutor Office's Major Crimes Unit were called to the store, on Park Avenue and Delsea Drive, and found 23-year-old Luis Rivera dead, officials said.

An investigation determined that Rivera was shot while he was leaving the store.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities believe the shooting was not a random act.

An investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Christopher Fixler, of the city police department, at 856-460-0806, or Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit Detective Paul Panchesine, at 856-332-6233.

Information can be anonymously submitted online through vpd.tips or ccpo.tips.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.