Vineland man shot outside Wawa; police search for suspect

VINELAND — A city man was fatally shot while leaving a Wawa late Thursday, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.
City police and the Prosecutor Office's Major Crimes Unit were called to the store, on Park Avenue and Delsea Drive, and found 23-year-old Luis Rivera dead, officials said.
An investigation determined that Rivera was shot while he was leaving the store.
Support Local Journalism
Authorities believe the shooting was not a random act.
An investigation into the homicide is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Christopher Fixler, of the city police department, at 856-460-0806, or Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit Detective Paul Panchesine, at 856-332-6233.
Information can be anonymously submitted online through vpd.tips or ccpo.tips.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Eric Conklin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.