Vineland man sentenced in 2018 murder

A Vineland man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for killing a woman in 2018, dismembering her remains and setting them on fire in a field, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said.

On Aug. 7, Dennis Parrish, 57, was convicted of murder, two counts of desecration of human remains, hindering, obstruction and tampering with evidence.

Under the sentence, Parrish will be ineligible for parole for 63 years, nine months and three days, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He also got 10 years each for the desecration of human remains charges. Sentences for the other charges were merged.

In August, the jury found that 32-year-old Tonya Cook, of Vineland, suffered blunt force trauma caused by Parrish. Parrish then dismembered Cook’s body at his home before transporting her remains to a farm in the Cedarville section of Lawrence Township, where he torched them, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Parrish reportedly fled to the Luxury Inn & Suites in Absecon after disposing of Cook’s remains, according to the criminal complaint.

A passerby found the remains near Banks and Lummistown roads July 2, 2018, reporting the finding to State Police.

Detectives probing the homicide linked Parrish to the crime through a number on a moving company box found at the scene. Tests later found blood inside Parrish’s home.

0 Comments

Tags

