Vineland man sentenced for drug trafficking

BRIDGETON — A Vineland man will spend at least 14 years behind bars in state prison for his role in a Cumberland County-based drug trafficking network.
Judge Cristen D’Arrigo sentenced Kyle Blackwell, 36, to 28 years, but Blackwell will be eligible for parole after his 14th year in prison, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Monday.
Blackwell previously pleaded guilty Jan. 5 to conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances, conspiracy to possess CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession of CDS, possession of a firearm while committing a CDS offense and possession of a weapon by a convicted person.
Blackwell's arrest resulted from a nearly two-month long investigation into drug trafficking in Cumberland county between December 2015 and February 2016.
During the investigation, police seized about $242,000 worth of drugs including heroin, cocaine, crack-cocaine and marijuana. Numerous firearms also were seized along with about $70,000.
People are also reading…
Blackwell through the probe was named as a suspect in the operation for buying and selling heroin and cocaine.
A search warrant was executed on Blackwell's residence on Feb. 5, 2016. Authorities confiscated a .38 caliber special revolver, cocaine, heroin and drug distribution paraphernalia, Webb-McRae said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.