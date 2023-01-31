Vineland man sentenced for drug-induced death

A Vineland man on Monday was sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling drugs at a convenience store to an 18-year-old who later died from the narcotics, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Freddie W. Smith, 44, was arrested after authorities searched his home and found drug-packaging paraphernalia, fentanyl and cocaine, tying him to the 18-year-old's death, the Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday in a news release.
State Police learned Smith sold drugs laced with fentanyl to the man in a Vineland Wawa parking lot between March 11 and 12, 2020.
The deceased was previously identified as Anthony Armitage Jr., of Weymouth Township.
Armitage was later found dead on his family couch. Toxicology tests determined he died from the cocaine and fentanyl in his body, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Smith also will undergo parole supervision for five years after his release, the Prosecutor's Office said.
