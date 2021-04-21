Vineland man sentenced for dealing cocaine, fentanyl

NEWARK — A Vineland man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison for selling cocaine and fentanyl, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig said.
Oscar J. Gonzalez, 37, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, Honig said in a statement.
From Jan. 20 through 26, 2020, Gonzalez conspired with others to distribute cocaine.
On Jan. 25, 2020, Gonzalez agreed to purchase cocaine and traveled to Union County to obtain it, Honig said. He brought with him about $24,000 in cash to pay for one kilogram.
While on release in connection with that case, Gonzalez agreed to distribute 5 kilograms of fentanyl, Honig said. On April 24, 2020, Gonzalez arranged for another individual to deliver the fentanyl to Monmouth County.
In addition to the prison term, Gonzalez must serve five years of supervised release, Honig said.
Rob Johnson is sworn in Friday as acting Cape May Prosecutor by Judge Julio Mendez at Cape May County Superior Court in Cape May Court House. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Judge Julio Mendez, left, congratulates interim Cape May County Prosecutor Rob Johnson after he was sworn in Friday at Cape May County Superior Court in Cape May Court House. See video from the ceremony at PressofAC.com.
TAYLOR Former Cape May County Prosecutor Robert Taylor, seen in 2016, has filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging Cape May County freeholders retaliated against him. The County Counsel’s Office denies the allegations.
Cape May County Prosecutor Robert Taylor stepped down from office Friday, and his top attorney was sworn in during a short ceremony in Superior Court.
First Assistant Prosecutor Robert Johnson took the oath Friday morning and will serve as acting prosecutor.
Taylor, 70, reached the maximum age for the position of prosecutor and decided to retire instead of applying for a temporary extension to finish his term, according to state Sen. Jeff Van Drew.
He'd served as prosecutor for 13 years ago.
Van Drew, D-Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, said he nominated Taylor for the position and is proud of the work Taylor has done in the community.
Judge Julio Mendez, left, congratulates interim Cape May County Prosecutor Rob Johnson after he was sworn in Friday at Cape May County Superior Court in Cape May Court House. See video from the ceremony at PressofAC.com.
