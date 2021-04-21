 Skip to main content
Vineland man sentenced for dealing cocaine, fentanyl
Vineland man sentenced for dealing cocaine, fentanyl

NEWARK — A Vineland man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison for selling cocaine and fentanyl, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig said.

Oscar J. Gonzalez, 37, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, Honig said in a statement.

Vazquez imposed the sentence by videoconference.

From Jan. 20 through 26, 2020, Gonzalez conspired with others to distribute cocaine.

On Jan. 25, 2020, Gonzalez agreed to purchase cocaine and traveled to Union County to obtain it, Honig said. He brought with him about $24,000 in cash to pay for one kilogram.

While on release in connection with that case, Gonzalez agreed to distribute 5 kilograms of fentanyl, Honig said. On April 24, 2020, Gonzalez arranged for another individual to deliver the fentanyl to Monmouth County.

In addition to the prison term, Gonzalez must serve five years of supervised release, Honig said.

