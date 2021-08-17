Vineland man sentenced for bank robberies

A Vineland man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 45 years in prison for his role in three armed bank robberies, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Stephan Byrd, 46, was convicted in April 2019 following a two-week trial before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler in Camden federal court, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said in a statement.

Byrd was found guilty of three counts of bank robbery, two counts of using and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of bank robbery, one count of using and discharging a firearm in furtherance of bank robbery, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, Honig said.

On June 7, 2014, Byrd entered the Ocean City Home Bank in Mays Landing with a gun. He approached the teller counter, pointed his gun at bank employees, warned them not to push the panic alarm button and stole $5,576, Honig said. Byrd fled the scene through the nearby woods.

On July 19, 2014, Byrd entered the Newfield National Bank in Vineland with Charles Sanders, who pleaded guilty previously to his role in the crime, Honig said. Both Byrd and Sanders were armed with guns and covered up from head to toe.