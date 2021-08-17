 Skip to main content
Vineland man sentenced for bank robberies
top story

Vineland man sentenced for bank robberies

Federal Court House Camden

U.S. District Court in Camden where Stephan Byrd, 46, of Vineland, was sentenced on Aug. 17 o 548 monhs in prison for his role in three armed bank robberies and related charges

A Vineland man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 45 years in prison for his role in three armed bank robberies, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Stephan Byrd, 46, was convicted in April 2019 following a two-week trial before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler in Camden federal court, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said in a statement.

Byrd was found guilty of three counts of bank robbery, two counts of using and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of bank robbery, one count of using and discharging a firearm in furtherance of bank robbery, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, Honig said.

On June 7, 2014, Byrd entered the Ocean City Home Bank in Mays Landing with a gun. He approached the teller counter, pointed his gun at bank employees, warned them not to push the panic alarm button and stole $5,576, Honig said. Byrd fled the scene through the nearby woods.

On July 19, 2014, Byrd entered the Newfield National Bank in Vineland with Charles Sanders, who pleaded guilty previously to his role in the crime, Honig said. Both Byrd and Sanders were armed with guns and covered up from head to toe.

Sanders remained in the lobby of the bank while Byrd vaulted the counter to gain access to the tellers and cash drawers, Honig said. Byrd pointed his gun at various employees and stole $10,297 from the bank drawers, after which he and Sanders fled through the nearby woods.

The money contained dye packs, which exploded during Byrd’s and Sanders’ escape, Honig said.

On July 21, 2014, Byrd entered the Newfield National Bank in the Malaga section of Franklin Township, Gloucester County, armed with a gun and covered up from head to toe, Honig said.

Byrd vaulted the bank counters to gain access to the teller drawers, pointed his gun at the tellers, stole $6,139 and ran into the nearby woods, Honig said.

After Byrd ran into the woods, a bank customer attempted to follow him to get identifying information, Honig said. When Byrd noticed he was being followed, he pointed his gun at the customer and fired a shot in the customer’s direction. He then fled the scene.

In addition to the prison term, Kugler sentenced Byrd to five years of supervised release and ordered him to pay restitution of $23,807, Honig said.

Honig credited the FBI, the Vineland Police Department and the Hamilton Township Police Department with the investigation leading to Tuesday’s sentencing, as well as the North Brunswick Police Department and the State Police Office of Forensic Sciences and Ballistics Laboratory.

