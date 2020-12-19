Vineland man sentenced for 2017 murder of woman on her family's blueberry farm

After the slaying, Gallagher said, Dralle drove his girlfriend to the farm again in the morning, pretending like nothing had happened, and continued to “maintain that deception to detectives” to mislead them in their investigation.

Dralle, a former football player at Buena Regional High School, sat in the courtroom Friday and told the judge: “I still maintain my innocence, but I would like to say to the victim’s family I’m truly, genuinely sorry for what happened to her. ... I just ask that the Scordo family could forgive me.”

But Scordo’s sister, Lynn, told him earlier during the hearing that she couldn’t, and believes he is guilty.

“You committed a heinous crime,” said Lynn Scordo, who appeared at the hearing via video. “I know we’re going to hear what an awesome kid you were. ... You were popular, you were a football player. ... All that doesn’t matter now. Because my sister is dead because of you. Three and a half years later, I still can’t forgive you.

“You murdered my harmless, sleeping sister in her bed,” she said.

She spoke of her sister’s “beautiful smile” and “contagious laughter,” and showed the judge a photo.