A Vineland man pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing a cache of explosives, U.S. Attorney Phillip R. Sellinger said.
Thomas Petronglo, 64, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler to one count of possessing a destructive device and one count of unlawful storage of explosives.
On March 12, 2021, investigators found Petronglo in possession of a destructive device made from a 5¾-inch-diameter metal can with a fuse sticking out of it, containing an explosive mixture of potassium perchlorate and aluminum, according to court documents. They also found multiple intact improvised explosive devices and materials in his Vineland home.
Possession of a destructive device carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, while the count of unlawful storage of explosives has a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Newark Division; Vineland police; Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office; and State Police participated in the investigation.
