A 55-year-old Vineland man has pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $850,000 from a Cumberland County trucking company, the state Attorney General's Office said Thursday.

Antwoin L. Brown pleaded guilty last week to theft by deception in a hearing before Superior Court Judge George H. Gangloff in Cumberland County, the Attorney General's Office said in a news release.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, the state will recommend that Brown be sentenced to four years in prison and be required to pay restitution to his former employer. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 27.

Brown, who was a coordinator of the independent truck drivers with the unnamed company, admitted that from January 2016 through December 2019, he wrote hundreds of company checks to himself to steal $846,347 from his employer, the Attorney General's Office said. Brown disguised the thefts by logging the checks into company records as payments for fake invoices he created in the names of others.

Brown’s scheme involved creating phony trucking hauls and fake invoices for payments owed to drivers who purportedly made the hauls. But instead of making the checks out to the drivers, Brown would write the checks to himself. His scheme went undetected until early 2020, when an independent truck driver received notification from the IRS about unpaid taxes, according to the Attorney General's Office. The investigation revealed the driver had not received the compensation in question because Brown had been writing the checks to himself.

“Antwoin Brown gained the trust of his employer and then he abused that trust for years by stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from him,” said Pablo Quiñones, chief of the Office of Securities Fraud and Financial Crimes Prosecutions. “Our prosecution of Brown should send a message that anyone who embezzles money from their New Jersey employer will be found and prosecuted.”