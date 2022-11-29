Vineland man pleads guilty in drug death of teenager

A Vineland man faces as much as 12 years in prison for the drug death of a teenager, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Freddie Smith, 44, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of strict liability for causing a drug induced death, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

As part of his plea, Smith confessed to selling drugs containing fentanyl that killed an 18-year-old man. Smith sold the drugs to the now deceased 18-year-old in a Wawa parking lot in Vineland between early March 11, 2020, and late March 12, 2020, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The man was later found dead in the early morning on a couch in his family home. A toxicology report determined he had died due to cocaine and fentanyl use. A search warrant executed on Smith’s home later uncovered drug-packaging materials, cocaine and fentanyl, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 9. In addition to his prison term, he would be subject to parole supervision for five years after his release.

State Police led the investigation into the death.