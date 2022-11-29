 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Vineland man pleads guilty in drug death of teenager

  • 0

A new survey finds many Americans feel misinformation may be leading to hate crimes and extremist politics.

A Vineland man faces as much as 12 years in prison for the drug death of a teenager, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Freddie Smith, 44, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of strict liability for causing a drug induced death, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

As part of his plea, Smith confessed to selling drugs containing fentanyl that killed an 18-year-old man. Smith sold the drugs to the now deceased 18-year-old in a Wawa parking lot in Vineland between early March 11, 2020, and late March 12, 2020, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The man was later found dead in the early morning on a couch in his family home. A toxicology report determined he had died due to cocaine and fentanyl use. A search warrant executed on Smith’s home later uncovered drug-packaging materials, cocaine and fentanyl, the Prosecutor's Office said.

People are also reading…

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 9. In addition to his prison term, he would be subject to parole supervision for five years after his release.

State Police led the investigation into the death.

Freddie Smith

Smith

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Luck of the draw for first ticket sales for Paris 2024 Olympics

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News