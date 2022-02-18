 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vineland man pleads guilty in crash that killed 3

A Vineland man may spend 12 years in prison for causing a crash that killed a couple and their 1-year-old son in 2020.

Modesto Pino, 37, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Friday.

He is expected to be sentenced April 6. 

Just before 9:15 p.m. Nov. 1, 2020, Pino was driving east on Almond Road in Vineland when he failed to stop at a stop sign at North Delsea Drive. His Honda Accord struck a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Iban Garcia-Ruiz, 30, of Bridgeton. Garcia-Ruiz and his front-seat passenger, Elisa Perez-Hernandez, 32, also of Bridgeton, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their two children in the back seat were hospitalized with serious injuries, and Ivan, their son, later died.

Pino was found to be drunk at the time of the crash.

He was charged in June 2021 with aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide, violation of law to protect public safety, aggravated assault and assault by auto.

Modesto Pino

Pino

 Cumberland County Department of Corrections, provided

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

