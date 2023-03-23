A Vineland man has been indicted in the shooting death of a Gloucester County man in December.
Desmond Scarborough-Brown, 28, is accused of killing Russel Workman, 35, of Sewell. Scarborough-Brown is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and tampering with/fabricating evidence.
Police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue in Vineland on Dec. 20 and found Workman dead from a gunshot wound.
Scarborough-Brown was arrested after police released a picture of him from surveillance footage in a bid to identify a shooting suspect.
— Eric Conklin
