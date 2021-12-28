 Skip to main content
Vineland man indicted in crash that killed city teen in 2019
Vineland man indicted in crash that killed city teen in 2019

Vineland Police vehicle
VINELAND — A city man involved in a fatal drunken driving crash that killed a teenager in 2019 has been indicted on a charge of vehicular manslaughter, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

Philip Cox, 55, was charged in the crash the killed 18-year-old Daniel Diaz. Cox is not being held in jail, according to the grand jury report.

Diaz, of Vineland, was on his bicycle traveling west on West Park Drive near North Third Street on April 29, 2019, when Cox's SUV hit the teen from behind. Diaz was thrown from the bicycle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Diaz, who was to graduate from Vineland High School, died short of his 19th birthday May 24.

A field sobriety test given to Cox determined he was driving under the influence. His blood alcohol level was measured at 0.12%, which is above the legal limit of 0.08%, authorities said.

Cox was given summonses for reckless driving and driving while intoxicated, authorities said at the time.

As a result of the crash, the rear wheel of Diaz's bicycle and the front of the SUV were damaged, the report states.

The bicycle did not have lights or reflectors.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

