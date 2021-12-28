Vineland man indicted for crash that killed city teen in 2019

VINELAND — A city man involved in a fatal drunk-driving crash that killed a teenager in 2019 was indicted for vehicular manslaughter, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor Office.

Philip Cox, 55, was charged in connection to the crash the killed 18-year-old Daniel Diaz. Cox is currently not incarcerated, according to the grand jury report.

Diaz, also of Vineland, was on his bicycle traveling west on West Park Drive near North Third Street on April 29, 2019, when Cox's SUV hit the teen from behind. Diaz was thrown from the bicycle and was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Diaz, who was to graduate from Vineland High School, died short of his 19th birthday May 24.

A field sobriety test given to Cox determined he was driving under the influence. His blood alcohol level was measured at 0.12%, which is above the legal limit of 0.08%, authorities said.