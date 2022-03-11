Vineland man found guilty of drug charges, acquitted of role in overdose death

A Vineland man was convicted of drug charges Thursday but was acquitted of an additional charge linking him to the overdose death of another Vineland man, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.

A jury found Chris Lebron, 29, guilty of distribution of cocaine and fentanyl following a two-week trial before Judge George H. Gangloff. Lebron had also been charged with the strict liability drug-induced death of Jeffrey Pindale Jr., but the jury found the defendant not guilty of this crime, the Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release.

Pindale, 30, was found dead in the basement of his home on Broadway during the early morning hours of Sept. 28, 2018, by members of his family. Lebron distributed the drugs the evening of Sept. 27, and they were brought to the Pindale residence by a friend of the victim, authorities said. The final autopsy report attributed Pindale's death to the effects of cocaine and fentanyl. Recent heroin use was also reported as a contributory factor.

Lebron faces a maximum of five years in prison when he is sentenced April 19.

The incident was investigated by members of the Vineland Police Department.