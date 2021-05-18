Vineland man found guiity of DWI in 2019 crash

BRIDGETON — A Vineland man was found guilty Monday of driving while intoxicated and driving on a suspended license, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

On July 21, 2019, Vineland police arrived at the scene of a one-car accident at South Third Street and West Chestnut Avenue, where a vehicle was overturned in a parking lot, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement. Gabriel Cruz was identified as the driver of that vehicle.

Due to Cruz exhibiting signs of intoxication, police conducted a field sobriety test, Webb-McRae said. He was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .21%, more than double the legal limit.

It was later determined that Cruz was suspended for a second DWI offense, which resulted in a two-year suspension, Webb-McRae said. He faces up to 180 days in the Cumberland County jail for operating a motor vehicle during a period of license suspension.

In addition, Cruz faces an additional 180 days in jail for a third DWI offense, additional license suspension and additional fines, Webb-McRae said.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 12.

