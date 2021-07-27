Vineland man faces felony charges after large Pennsylvania gas spill

The Delaware County District Attorney's Office in Pennsylvania announced felony charges Tuesday against a Vineland man after a large-scale fuel discharge that occurred June 11 at the Gas N Go in Brookhaven.

As a result of George Smith's actions, more than 4,000 gallons of gasoline were discharged into the waterway bordering Coebourn Elementary School, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Remediation efforts have been ongoing since the incident, and will continue, but the damage to the environment was catastrophic, Stollsteimer said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"One of my first actions as district attorney was to establish an Environmental Crimes Unit, and this prosecution should send a message that we will pursue and prosecute those who commit crimes against our environment," Stollsteimer said.

Pennsylvania hospital shooting suspect charged with murder PHILADELPHIA — A man accused of fatally shooting his caseworker and grazing his psychiatrist…

Smith, 36, was the driver of the gas delivery truck, Stollsteimer said. He started out with more than 8,500 gallons of gas, but instead of the Gas No Go being his last stop, he made it his first stop. The gas station only had room for half the gas in his tank. Smith emptied the other half of his load into a stream and into the environment, Stollsteimer said in a Facebook video.

A nearby school had to close early because of the spill, Stollsteimer said.