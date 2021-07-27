Vineland man faces felony charges after large Pennsylvania gas spill

The Delaware County District Attorney's Office in Pennsylvania announced felony charges Tuesday against a Vineland man after a large-scale fuel discharge that occurred June 11 at the Gas N Go in Brookhaven.
As a result of George Smith's actions, more than 4,000 gallons of gasoline were discharged into the waterway bordering Coebourn Elementary School, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a Facebook post Tuesday.
Remediation efforts have been ongoing since the incident, and will continue, but the damage to the environment was catastrophic, Stollsteimer said.
"One of my first actions as district attorney was to establish an Environmental Crimes Unit, and this prosecution should send a message that we will pursue and prosecute those who commit crimes against our environment," Stollsteimer said.
Smith, 36, was the driver of the gas delivery truck, Stollsteimer said. He started out with more than 8,500 gallons of gas, but instead of the Gas No Go being his last stop, he made it his first stop. The gas station only had room for half the gas in his tank. Smith emptied the other half of his load into a stream and into the environment, Stollsteimer said in a Facebook video.
A nearby school had to close early because of the spill, Stollsteimer said.
Smith faces 11 criminal counts, eight of them felonies. Nearby businesses have video footage of the dumping, and there is no possibility this was an accident, Stollsteimer said in the video.
"Animals were killed. Wildlife died because he decided to criminally dump that gasoline," Stollsteimer said.
