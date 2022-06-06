Vineland man displayed 'ghost gun' during fight in Atlantic City, police say

ATLANTIC CITY — A Vineland man who allegedly brandished a gun during an early morning fight in the city Saturday has been arrested.

Members of the Atlantic City Police Department's Surveillance Center stationed in the area of California Avenue and boardwalk witnessed the fight between two groups happening around 4 a.m.

The man in one group, later identified as Jahlil Walker, 22, was seen pointing the gun at the other before both parties voluntarily separated, police said.

The Surveillance Center personnel followed Walker's group heading eastbound on the boardwalk, notifying area patrol officers. The group eventually left the boardwalk at Arkansas Avenue, police said.

Officers Sean Pettit and Julian Cuellar responded to the area and located the group in the beach block of Arkansas Avenue approaching Pacific Avenue. Officer Michael Braxton and his K9, Ryker, arrived as backup, police said.

During their investigation, Walker, through a description, was identified as the man brandishing the gun. The gun was found on Walker's person and determined to be a "Ghost Gun," firearms that are missing a serial number, complicating efforts for the weapon to be tracked, police said.

Walker was also was carrying various types of pills, police said, without identifying the drugs.

Walker was arrested without incident and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a "ghost gun," possession of a high-capacity magazine and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He was taken to Atlantic County jail, police said.

