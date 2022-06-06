 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vineland man displayed 'ghost gun' during Boardwalk fight in Atlantic City, police say

Atlantic City Police Car
ATLANTIC CITY — A Vineland man who brandished a gun during an early morning fight Saturday has been arrested, police said.

Members of the Atlantic City Police Department's Surveillance Center stationed near California Avenue and the Boardwalk witnessed the fight between two groups happening about 4 a.m.

A man in one group, identified as Jahlil Walker, 22, was seen pointing the gun at the other group before both parties voluntarily separated, police said Monday in a news release.

The Surveillance Center personnel followed Walker's group east on the Boardwalk, notifying area patrol officers. The group eventually left the Boardwalk at Arkansas Avenue, police said.

Officers Sean Pettit and Julian Cuellar responded to the area and found the group in the beach block of Arkansas Avenue approaching Pacific Avenue. Officer Michael Braxton and his K-9 partner, Ryker, arrived as backup, police said.

The gun was found on Walker's person and determined to be a "ghost gun," a firearm that is missing a serial number, thereby making it harder to track, police said. Walker also was carrying various types of pills, police said, without identifying the drugs.

Walker was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a ghost gun, possession of a high-capacity magazine and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

