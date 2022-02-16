 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vineland man dies when pickup hits dirt bike

VINELAND — A city man died after a pickup truck hit his dirt bike Saturday evening, police said.

At 6:12 p.m., police were dispatched to South Delsea Drive and Michael Avenue for a fatal crash involving two vehicles. A Kawasaki dirt bike operated by Curtis T. Hansley Sr., 48, of the 400 block of Park Avenue, was traveling south on South Delsea. A 2010 Ford F-150 traveling north on South Delsea, operated by Juan Vazquez, of Vineland, attempted a left turn into a business parking lot and struck the dirt bike, police said Wednesday in a news release.

Hansley was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

He was not wearing a helmet, and the unregistered dirt bike was not equipped with a headlight, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Officer Anthony Capelli at 856-691-4111, ext. 4350.

