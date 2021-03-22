Vineland man dies in crash

VINELAND — A 26-year-old city man died as the result of a crash Sunday, police said.
About 7:30 p.m., officers responded to East Sherman Avenue and Daldon Lane for a single-vehicle crash with a fatality, acting Chief Pedro Casiano said in a news release.
A 2006 Toyota Corolla operated by Juan M. Martinez was traveling east on Sherman when it left the road and struck several trees, Casiano said.
Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene, Casiano said.
An investigation into the crash is being led by Officer Anthony Capelli, Casiano said. Anyone with information can contact Capelli at 856-691-4111, ext. 4350, or acapelli@vinelandcity.org, or by submitting an anonymous tip at vpd.tips.
