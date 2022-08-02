Vineland man convicted of 2018 murder

A Vineland man was found guilty Monday of killing a woman in 2018 before dismembering her remains and setting them on fire in a field.

Dennis Parrish, 56, was convicted of murder, two counts of desecration of human remains, hindering, obstruction and tampering with evidence, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Parrish's trial before Judge George Gangloff Jr. began May 18 and concluded Monday. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 4 and faces a possible life sentence on the murder charge.

He also faces up to 10 years for each desecration offense, five years for hindering and up to 18 months for obstruction and tampering, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

A jury found that 32-year-old Tonya Cook, of Vineland, suffered blunt force trauma caused by Parrish. Parrish then dismembered Cook's body at his home before transporting her remains to a farm in the Cedarville section of Lawrence Township, where he torched them, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Parrish reportedly fled to the Luxury Inn & Suites in Absecon after disposing of Cook's remains, according to the criminal complaint.

A passerby found the remains near Banks and Lummistown roads July 2, 2018, reporting the finding to State Police.

Detectives probing the homicide linked Parrish to the crime through a number on a moving company box found at the scene. Tests later found blood inside Parrish's home, according to earlier reports.