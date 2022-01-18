 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vineland man charged with murder still at large
Vineland man charged with murder still at large

VINELAND — A 19-year-old city man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man at a Wawa last week, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

According to Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae, Vineland police and members of the prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit responded Thursday evening to the scene of a shooting at the Wawa at Park Avenue and Delsea Drive.

Upon arrival, police determined Luis Rivera, of Pine Street, was shot while he was exiting the convenience store.

Police are attempting to locate Shaqwil Marlow, of Sixth Street. In addition to the murder charge, Marlow has been charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and criminal mischief, Webb-McRae said in a news release.

Anyone with information on Marlow’s whereabouts can call police Detective Christopher Fixler at 856-460-0806 or prosecutor’s Detective Paul Panchesine at 856-332-6233. Information also can be provided anonymously at vpd.tips or ccpo.tips.

A GoFundMe page to help pay for Rivera's funeral arrangements has been set up by his girlfriend Nyasia Almodovar. On the site, Almodovar says Rivera was a father of four.

"He was a good person, biggest heart anyone could have, and lit up every room he walked into with the biggest smile and his jokes," Almodovar said. "Luis was an amazing father, boyfriend, son, uncle and brother. He would put other people before himself. My son has to grow up with no father figure in his life. My daughters can't experience their first daddy and daughter dance, and I can't marry my soul mate."

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, the page had raised $4,585 toward its $10,000 goal.

