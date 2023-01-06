 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Vineland man charged with child's abduction abused mother, court records say

  • 0
Vineland police

A Delaware trucker described as an architect of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan's governor was sentenced Wednesday to more than 19 years in prison — the longest term yet given to anyone convicted in the plot. Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for Barry Croft Jr., 47, who was the fourth and final federal defendant to learn his fate. Judge Robert J. Jonker described him as "the idea guy" behind the plot and called him "a very convincing communicator" for people who were open to his views. Defense attorney Joshua Blanchard said he would appeal the sentence. Croft and Adam Fox were convicted in August of conspiracy charges in Grand Rapids. Croft also was found guilty of possessing an unregistered explosive. Fox, 39, was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years behind bars. The government also sought a life sentence for him. Both men were accused of hatching a stunning plot to abduct Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her vacation home just before the 2020 presidential election. The conspirators were furious over tough COVID-19 restrictions that Whitmer and officials in other states had put in place during the early months of the pandemic, as well as perceived threats to gun ownership.

VINELAND — A city man accused of abducting his daughter earlier this week was allegedly beating the child's mother since the first of the year, according to court documents.

Ramon Rivera Jr., 22, is charged with kidnapping, making terroristic threats, simple assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Rivera was arrested Thursday in Logan Township, Gloucester County, by the U.S. Marshals Service and State Police after he allegedly abducted his child, 7-month-old Emerie Rivera Black, of whom he does not have custody, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The toddler was located safely.

People are also reading…

Police were called first to a Chick-fil-A restaurant in the 3800 block of South Delsea Drive on Wednesday after receiving a report of a domestic-related assault, according to the affidavit.

The victim, who said she shares the toddler with Rivera but was not identified in the affidavit, said she'd been assaulted multiple times by Rivera since Jan. 1, adding he said he had the ability to kill her, the document states.

Police Officer Timothy Ball, who wrote the report, said he noticed "bruising, lacerations and bite marks all over the victim's body."

The victim told the officer she was in Chick-fil-A's restroom when Rivera left the child inside a car unattended while he went into the restaurant, the affidavit states. 

Police then rushed to find Rivera after he fled the area with his daughter. An Amber Alert was issued about 4 a.m. Thursday when he refused to voluntarily surrender to police and give up the child, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Rivera is being held at the Cumberland County jail, according to the county Department of Corrections website.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

California cleanup begins as more storms coming

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News