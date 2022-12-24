 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Press of Atlantic City is partnering with AllSeason Solar who is sponsoring 1000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

Vineland man charged in fatal shooting

  • 0
Cumberland

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, responsible for multiple murders in the 1970s across Asia, was heading to France on Friday (December 23) after being freed following almost 20 years in a Nepali prison.

VINELAND — A city man was charged with murder Friday in the fatal shooting of a Gloucester County man, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.

Desmond L. Scarbrough-Brown, 28, also was charged with possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police found Sewell resident Russell Workman, 35, dead from apparent gunshot wounds after responding to reported gunfire Tuesday night in the 400 block of Landis Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information can call Vineland police Detective Chris Fixler at 856-460-0806 or prosecutor's Detective Harvey Calixto at 856-207-2999, or share tips at ccpo.tips or vpd.tips.

— Selena Vazquez

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Arctic blast upends travel, disrupts power in US, Canada

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News