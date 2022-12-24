Vineland man charged in fatal shooting

VINELAND — A city man was charged with murder Friday in the fatal shooting of a Gloucester County man, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.
Desmond L. Scarbrough-Brown, 28, also was charged with possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Police found Sewell resident Russell Workman, 35, dead from apparent gunshot wounds after responding to reported gunfire Tuesday night in the 400 block of Landis Avenue.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information can call Vineland police Detective Chris Fixler at 856-460-0806 or prosecutor's Detective Harvey Calixto at 856-207-2999, or share tips at ccpo.tips or vpd.tips.
— Selena Vazquez
