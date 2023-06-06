A Vineland man seriously injured nearly two years ago in a fatal motorcycle crash that killed his passenger has been charged with vehicular homicide, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.
Joseph Melini, 50, was riding a 2005 Harley-Davidson in the 300 block of Delaware Avenue in Atlantic City on Oct. 30, 2021, when the bike crashed, killing his passenger, Naisha Peterson, 36, of Mays Landing.
A follow-up investigation revealed Melini was intoxicated when the crash happened, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Both Melini and Peterson were thrown off the bike when it crashed. Peterson died at the scene. Melini was treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
