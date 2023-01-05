Vineland man charged in abduction of daughter

VINELAND — A city man was arrested after failing to return his daughter to the area, authorities said, in a case that resulted in an Amber Alert setting off cellphones across the region after 4 a.m. Thursday.

Ramon B. Rivera Jr., 22, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and harassment, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.

The state may charge Rivera with additional offenses, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The Amber Alert was issued after police were unable to convince Rivera to return to the city with his daughter, 7-month-old Emerie Rivera, after he fled with her.

Police were trying to find Rivera, of Florence Avenue, after he allegedly left the area near Chick-fil-A's Cumberland Mall location Wednesday evening. Rivera was contacted but allegedly declined to return to the city with the child, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The Prosecutor's Office did not say why Rivera Jr. left the city with the girl.

Both the child and Rivera were found in Logan Township, Gloucester County, with help from the U.S. Marshals Service and State Police, the Prosecutor's Office said.