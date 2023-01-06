Vineland man charged with child's abduction abused mother, court records say

VINELAND — A city man accused of abducting his daughter earlier this week was allegedly beating the child's mother since the first of the year, according to court documents.

Ramon Rivera Jr., 22, is charged with kidnapping, making terroristic threats charges, simple assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Rivera Jr. was arrested on Thursday in Logan Township, Gloucester County, by the U.S. Marshals Service and State Police after he allegedly abducted his child, 7-month-old Emerie Rivera Black, for whom he does not have custody, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The toddler was located safely.

Police were called first to a Chick-fil-A restaurant in the 3800 block of South Delsea Drive on Wednesday after receiving a report of a domestic-related assault, according to the affidavit.

The victim, who stated she shares the toddler with Rivera Jr. but was not identified in the affidavit, said she'd been assaulted multiple times by Rivera since Jan. 1, adding he said he had the ability to kill her, the document says.

City police officer Timothy Ball, who wrote the report, said he noticed "bruising, lacerations and bite marks all over the victim's body."

The victim told the officer she was in Chick-fil-A's restroom when Rivera Jr. left the child inside a car unattended while he went into the restaurant, the affidavit alleges.

Police were then rushing to find Rivera Jr. after he fled the area with his daughter. An Amber Alert was issued around 4 a.m. Thursday when he refused to voluntarily surrender himself to police and give up the child, the Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday.

Rivera is being held at the Cumberland County jail without bail, according to the Cumberland County Department of Correction's website.