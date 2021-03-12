Vineland man arrested in North Wildwood 2 days before attempting to kill Pa. officer

NORTH WILDWOOD — A Vineland man on Monday was arrested in the city for receiving stolen property two days before attempting to kill a Pennsylvania officer, police said Friday.

At 12:11 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 500 block of West 26th Avenue for a report of a suspicious vehicle that was occupied, police said.

By the time police arrived, the vehicle was empty, but several homeowners gave a description of the occupant, identified as 20-year-old Reynaldo Figueroa-Ardon.

A check of the vehicle's registration revealed it was stolen in Vineland about six hours earlier, police said. After talking to neighbors, police found Figueroa-Ardon walking along the 300 block of West 26th Avenue and in possession of the key to the stolen car. He was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.

Two days later, the department was contacted by State Police to take custody of him for an incident that took place in their jurisdiction earlier that day, police said.

