An 18-year-old Vineland man was arrested in connection to a shooting outside a Millville elementary school in the early hours Monday, Ocean County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced.
Emmanuel B. Doivilus, of the 700 block of Garden Road, was arrested Wednesday by members of the Prosecutor's Office, Millville police and U.S Marshal's Task Force. He was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon (handgun), second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree possession of a weapon on school grounds.
MILLVILLE — A 20-year-old city man was shot to death early Monday morning near a local schoo…
At about 5 a.m. Monday, Mark Hoffman, 20, of Newcombtown Road in Millville, was found shot dead inside a vehicle at Rieck Avenue Elementary School. Police were called to the area after someone found Hoffman unresponsive inside a car, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Anyone with additional information can call Millville Det. Emilio Santiago at 856-825-7010 or the Prosecutor's Office Det. James Riley at 856-982-6256.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.