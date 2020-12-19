 Skip to main content
Vineland man arrested in August shooting in Atlantic City
Vineland man arrested in August shooting in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A Vineland man was arrested this month in an August shooting, police said Saturday.

Andre Alexander, 35, was charged Dec. 12 with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain person not to possess a weapon in the shooting of a 22-year-old Philadelphia man.

At 4:31 p.m. Aug. 3, officers responded to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for a report of a man walking in with a gunshot wound. The victim was shot during an altercation in the 3100 block of Pacific Avenue, though his injuries were not life-threatening, police said in a news release.

Alexander was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

