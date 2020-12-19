Vineland man arrested in August shooting in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A Vineland man was arrested this month in an August shooting, police said Saturday.
Andre Alexander, 35, was charged Dec. 12 with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain person not to possess a weapon in the shooting of a 22-year-old Philadelphia man.
At 4:31 p.m. Aug. 3, officers responded to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for a report of a man walking in with a gunshot wound. The victim was shot during an altercation in the 3100 block of Pacific Avenue, though his injuries were not life-threatening, police said in a news release.
Alexander was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
Toys donated to Atlantic City PAL
Vagabond co-owner Tom Harris bags up more toys.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Atlantic Toys
Elvis Cadavid from Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic Toys
Tom Harris from Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic Toys
Elvis Cadavid from Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic Toys
Elvis Cadavid from Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic Toys
Elvis Cadavid from Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City ity
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic Toys
Elvis Cadavid from Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City ity
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic Toys
Elvis Cadavid, co-owner of Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City, adds to the donation pile Tuesday.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Atlantic Toys
Elvis Cadavid from Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic Toys
Owners of Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic Toys
Owners of Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic Toys
Owners of Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic Toys
Owners of Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic Toys
Owners of Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic Toys
Owners of Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Contact: 609-272-7210 AAustin@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.