 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vineland man admits to conspiring to distribute cocaine and possessing fentanyl
0 comments

Vineland man admits to conspiring to distribute cocaine and possessing fentanyl

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel court icon

NEWARK — A Cumberland County man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and fentanyl, according to information released by the U.S. Attorney's Office on Monday.

Oscar J. Gonzalez, 37, of Vineland, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito in a written statement.

According to Carpenito, the documents filed in this case, and statements made in court detailed the following:

From Jan. 20, through Jan. 26, Gonzalez conspired with others to distribute kilograms of cocaine, Carpenito said.

On Jan. 25, Gonzalez agreed to purchase kilograms of cocaine and, pursuant to that agreement, traveled to a location in Union County to obtain the cocaine, Carpenito said.

Gonzalez brought with him approximately $24,000 in cash, in order to pay for one kilogram of cocaine, Carpenito said. Once at that location, he was arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, he said.

While on release in connection with that case, Gonzalez agreed to distribute five kilograms of fentanyl, Carpenito said. On April 24, Gonzalez arranged for another individual to deliver the fentanyl to a location in Monmouth County, he said.

Law enforcement officers seized the fentanyl from Gonzalez’ conspirator, and Gonzalez was arrested, Carpenito said.

The count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, and a fine of up to $5 million, Carpenito said.

The count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, and a fine of up to $10 million, Carpenito said.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 21, Carpenito said.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News