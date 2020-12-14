Vineland man admits to conspiring to distribute cocaine and possessing fentanyl

NEWARK — A Cumberland County man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and fentanyl, according to information released by the U.S. Attorney's Office on Monday.

Oscar J. Gonzalez, 37, of Vineland, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito in a written statement.

According to Carpenito, the documents filed in this case, and statements made in court detailed the following:

From Jan. 20, through Jan. 26, Gonzalez conspired with others to distribute kilograms of cocaine, Carpenito said.

On Jan. 25, Gonzalez agreed to purchase kilograms of cocaine and, pursuant to that agreement, traveled to a location in Union County to obtain the cocaine, Carpenito said.

Gonzalez brought with him approximately $24,000 in cash, in order to pay for one kilogram of cocaine, Carpenito said. Once at that location, he was arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, he said.